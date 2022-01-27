Creative Planning Purchases 597 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Creative Planning boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in APA were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 172.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

