Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 786,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,627,000 after buying an additional 459,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Shares of SLF opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

