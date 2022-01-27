Creative Planning Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000.

UVXY opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $153.70.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

