Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

In other Renovacor news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 620,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,846 over the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCOR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Renovacor stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23. Renovacor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renovacor Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

