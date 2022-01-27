Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,310. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 344.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

