Cousins Properties (CUZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUZ opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

