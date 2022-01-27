CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.49% of CorVel worth $280,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $173.42 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

