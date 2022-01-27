Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.