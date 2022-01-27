Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Holdings Raised by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 98,186.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807,159 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $41,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.31. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

