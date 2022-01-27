CorionX Market Capitalization Tops $230,924.60 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $230,924.60 and approximately $128,923.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CorionX Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,331,054 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

