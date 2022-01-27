Convergence (CONV) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Convergence has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $993,503.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.