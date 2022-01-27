Contrasting Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Unico American shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safety Insurance Group and Unico American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 16.97% 13.32% 5.78% Unico American -53.64% -53.44% -14.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Unico American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.44 $138.21 million $10.10 8.03 Unico American $32.56 million 0.47 -$21.49 million ($3.61) -0.81

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American. Unico American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Unico American on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

