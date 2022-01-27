Contrasting Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AbbVie has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvation Bio has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AbbVie and Nuvation Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $45.80 billion 5.18 $4.62 billion $4.20 31.96 Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$18.22 million N/A N/A

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvation Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AbbVie and Nuvation Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 2 13 0 2.87 Nuvation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

AbbVie presently has a consensus target price of $142.92, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Nuvation Bio has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.12%. Given Nuvation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than AbbVie.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Nuvation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 13.66% 166.05% 14.72% Nuvation Bio N/A -8.70% -7.96%

Summary

AbbVie beats Nuvation Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

