Contrasting MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and APA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 15.26 $5.64 million N/A N/A APA $4.44 billion 2.71 -$4.86 billion $1.50 22.07

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MV Oil Trust and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 7 10 1 2.67

APA has a consensus price target of $35.03, suggesting a potential upside of 5.80%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. APA pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81% APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32%

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.73, suggesting that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

