Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Consolidated Edison worth $483,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of ED stock opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

