Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $799,000 Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Adverum Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADVM stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

