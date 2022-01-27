Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 30,589 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,589 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Ring Energy worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 504.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $268.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

