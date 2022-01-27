Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,998,917. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.