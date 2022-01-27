Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $313.89 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.32 and its 200-day moving average is $305.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.