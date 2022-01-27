Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 522,408 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 416.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 522,408 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Conformis worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 784,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

