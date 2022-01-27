CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CONMED updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.85 EPS.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.29. 12,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,253. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

