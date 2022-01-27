CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $121.88 on Thursday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

