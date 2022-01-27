Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $202.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $181.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,950. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the third quarter worth $6,217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concentrix (CNXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.