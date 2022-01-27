Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $202.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $181.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $444,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,950. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

