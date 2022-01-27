Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,830.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $32,830.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,736.72 or 1.00101863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00088222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00249631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00168443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00333933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007978 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,378,653 coins and its circulating supply is 11,726,678 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

