COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of CMPS opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $631.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.65.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

