Comparing Schmitt Industries (SMIT) & Its Competitors

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Schmitt Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schmitt Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Schmitt Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Schmitt Industries Competitors 123 729 1454 27 2.59

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Schmitt Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schmitt Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $7.86 million -$8.09 million -3.83 Schmitt Industries Competitors $2.50 billion $434.05 million 30.23

Schmitt Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Schmitt Industries. Schmitt Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries -42.82% -214.81% -46.10% Schmitt Industries Competitors 0.01% 3.19% 3.32%

Summary

Schmitt Industries competitors beat Schmitt Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing. The company was founded by Wayne A. Case in 1987 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

