Comparing NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) & OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OSI Systems and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 7.15% 16.15% 7.35% NVE 54.18% 20.29% 19.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.31 $74.05 million $4.57 18.30 NVE $21.37 million 13.90 $11.69 million $2.95 20.83

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OSI Systems and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

OSI Systems currently has a consensus price target of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.23%. Given OSI Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than NVE.

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats NVE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

