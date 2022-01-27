Comparing Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Freedom alerts:

2.2% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freedom and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $352.55 million 10.25 $142.29 million $5.94 10.22 Greenhill & Co., Inc. $311.68 million 0.95 $31.33 million $3.20 4.98

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc.. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freedom and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0 2 1 0 2.33

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 52.90% 101.94% 17.29% Greenhill & Co., Inc. 22.44% 96.90% 13.65%

Volatility and Risk

Freedom has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freedom beats Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.