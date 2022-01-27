Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $68.95. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 5,251 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

