Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 94 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $15,788,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $11,171,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

