Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 407 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 31.2% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 34,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 1,057.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLB shares. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of CLB opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

