Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 355 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $35.41 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.