Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 162 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $103,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

