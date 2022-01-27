Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Griffon worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 12.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.