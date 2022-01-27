Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €10.20 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €10.20 ($11.59) price target by stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.94 ($7.89).

Shares of CBK opened at €7.65 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.14. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

