Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP David L. Roller Sells 1,000 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBSH opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.03.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.