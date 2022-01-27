Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIGI. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.63.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $139.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.77.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

