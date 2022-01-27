Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.51 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 in the last three months.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

