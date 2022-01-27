Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.70. 2,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $101.22.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

