Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

