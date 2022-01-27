Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIOA. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,038,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,059,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,518,000.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TIOA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.