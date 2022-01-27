Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,937,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNTQ opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.

