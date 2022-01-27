Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,760 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIII. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $14,221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $9,752,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $9,755,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $9,643,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $8,691,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

