Cohanzick Management LLC Buys New Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VELO. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $157,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $190,000.

NASDAQ:VELO opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

