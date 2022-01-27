Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). On average, research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

