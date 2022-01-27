CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 19,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $447.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

