Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.
CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE CWAN opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 830,867 shares of company stock worth $17,707,834.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
