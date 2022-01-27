Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CWAN opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 830,867 shares of company stock worth $17,707,834.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

