ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

