ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
