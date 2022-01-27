Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,549 shares of company stock valued at $65,624 in the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth $440,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

